Search is on for new UCT vice-chancellor

The position has been vacant since Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng left the university under a cloud in February.

CAPE TOWN - If you think you have what it takes, the search is on for the University of Cape Town’s next vice-chancellor.

The position has been vacant since Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng left the university under a cloud in February.

An independent panel recently found that Phakeng and former UCT council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama, guilty of serious governance failures at the institution.

Retired Professor Daya Reddy was brought back in March as interim vice-chancellor.

The university’s council chair Advocate Norman Arendse said applications for the post will close at the end of January.

He says the institution is looking for a candidate that will steer it towards its vision of excellence, transformation, and sustainability.

"A leader who will intellectually contribute and help strengthen our position of being the number one university in Africa and who will ensure that UCT continues to contribute towards addressing complex and critical challenges facing our country, our continent and the world at large,” said Arendse.