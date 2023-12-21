Ramokgopa confident lights will stay on throughout the festive season

Ramokgopa said there had been a significant decline in breakdowns which contributed to the suspension of power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said he was confident that the lights would stay on throughout the festive season.

He briefed the media on Thursday on the state of the power grid, as the country marked day seven without load shedding.

Eskom said there had been an improvement in the performance of its generating units.

Ramokgopa added that the utility has also ramped up planned maintenance, which has reduced the frequent breakdowns of generating units witnessed throughout the year.

"The candle lights will be there not necessarily to perform the primary function of lighting but for celebrating and we will have proper lights to make sure that we usher in 2024."

Ramokgopa said Eskom is also working on ensuring that load shedding reprieves are consistent, so that bouts of no power cuts are not followed by prolonged periods of higher stages of rolling blackouts.