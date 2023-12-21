Police appeal to public for info related to Delft triple murder

Police said that the victims were fatally shot in Beethoven Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are appealing to the public for information related to a triple murder in Delft.

Police said that the victims were fatally shot in Beethoven Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The assailants are still at large.

Police spokesperson, Andre Traut: "The motive for the attack on the victims, one female aged 27 and two males aged 28 and 30, is yet to be determined. Any person with information regarding the incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the mobile application, My SAPS anonymously."