Man arrested for allegedly shooting and decapitating his mother and sister

Police responded to reports of a shooting and when they arrived the decapitated bodies of an 87-year-old woman and her 39-year-old daughter were discovered.

Image: SAPS
21 December 2023 14:56

JOHANNESBURG - A 51-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his mother and sister, decapitating them and then throwing their heads in a pit latrine.

The gruesome crime took place in Sigodini, in Mid Illovo, on Wednesday.

Police Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said they responded to reports of a shooting and on arrival discovered the decapitated bodies of the 87-year-old woman and her 39-year-old daughter, lying in a pool of blood.

" A subsequent search inside the yard led to the recovery of the deceased persons heads which were stashed inside a pit latrine. The knife which was used to cut off their heads was also recovered. The shooting was witnessed by a 12-year-old girl who escaped and alerted the neighbours. The suspect was later arrested and found in illegal possession of a firearm, believed to have been the weapon used to commit the crime."

The suspect is expected to make his first appearance in the Richmond Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

