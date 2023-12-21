Makhubela hits out at suggestions he's unfit for Marshalltown fire inquiry

Advocate Thulani Makhubela was recused from the inquiry on Wednesday after victims flagged a range of posts on his social media accounts voicing his support for controversial anti-immigrant group, Operation Dudula.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Thulani Makhubela, one of the commissioners recused from the Marshalltown fire inquiry, has rubbished suggestions that he’s unfit to preside over the probe.

Makhubela was removed on Wednesday after victims flagged a range of posts on his social media accounts voicing his support for controversial anti-immigrant group, Operation Dudula.

But he has told Eyewitness News that he planned to challenge the decision.

Makhubela was one of the legal practitioners appointed to investigate the possible causes of the overnight fire that killed more than 70 people in August.

The commission of inquiry into the Marshalltown fire previously heard that Operation Dudula members conducted multiple raids at the Usindiso building before the fire.

In their written affidavits, some of the survivors also recalled how members of the organisation rejoiced and danced outside the building only hours after the blaze.

But Advocate Thulani Makhubela, who has publicly endorsed Operation Dudula, insists his views won’t affect the outcome of the inquiry.

"There’s a lot in that judgment that we are going to be challenging and when I say a lot, I mean a lot, both from procedures and a legal point of view."

The inquiry’s chairperson, Justice Sisi Khampepe, however, begs to differ, saying that Makhubela’s impartiality was questionable.