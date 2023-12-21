Go

Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook
21 December 2023 05:44

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 20 December 2023 are:

Lotto: 11, 18, 32, 41, 45, 50 B: 51

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 25, 30, 38, 46, 48 B: 20

Lotto Plus 2: 18, 30, 36, 40, 41, 46 B: 25

