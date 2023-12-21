Kirsten Kluyts murder accused's lawyers eye bid to have charges dropped

The 21-year-old university student is accused of raping and killing the 34-year-old pregnant teacher at an organised run in Sandton in October.

JOHANNESBURG - The accused in the Kirsten Kluyts matter looks set to fight his prosecution tooth and nail, with his legal team already hinting at plans to try and get the charges against him dropped before the matter goes to trial.

The 21-year-old university student is accused of raping and killing the 34-year-old pregnant teacher at an organised run in Sandton in October.

He’s been applying for bail in an application that has run for several days before the Alexandra Regional Court.

Closing arguments in his application got underway on Wednesday.

The accused’s advocate, Itumeleng Masako, said that on the back of these bail proceedings, he believes he could approach the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to have the charges against his client withdrawn.

And while the standard protocol is to approach the provincial Director of Public Prosecutions to make such representations, Masako said he would go straight to the top, to National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi.

He’s likened the State’s case to a "leaking tin".

Masako maintains there’s no evidence linking his client to the charges he’s facing.

He said that CCTV footage placing him at the scene of the crime and showing him wearing Kluyts’ clothes on that day only supported a charge of theft, or defeating the administration of justice.

The bail proceedings have now been postponed until next week Friday, for the State to present its closing arguments and for a decision to be made.