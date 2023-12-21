Operation Dudula slams Makhubela's recusal

Advocate Thulani Makhubela received backlash for sentiments he posted on his social media that supported crackdowns on foreign nationals by Operation Dudula.

JOHANNESBURG - Operation Dudula has hit back at Justice Sisi Khampepe for her decision to recuse one of the commissioners of the inquiry probing the Marshalltown fire in which 77 people died.

In a ruling handed down at the inquiry on Wednesday Khampepe raised concerns that Makhubela’s view on foreign nationals run the risk of clouding his judgment.

Deputy secretary of Operation Dudula Isaac Lesole said Khampepe over-played her hand in the matter.

“I think it’s just mischievous. The ruling is not based on law, because Advocate Makhubela has a right to freedom and a right to association. The law says the movement of people in and out of the country must be controlled so the law affirms what Makhubela is standing for.”

Lesole is now calling for Khampepe to be recused as the chairperson of the commission.

“Because we have been mentioned so many times, we want to be on the stand because people are talking about us, without us. We also want particulars of the case so far. But thirdly, make sure she recuses herself because her position is really ideological and not legal at all.”