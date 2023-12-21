High number of truck drivers tested have chronic illnesses - Transport Dept

On Wednesday, the department held a health and wellness campaign that focused on truck drivers and how they could improve their safety, and that of other motorists on the roads.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Transport said a high number of truck drivers it tested during its Safer Festive Season campaign suffered from chronic conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and fatigue.

On Wednesday, the department held a health and wellness campaign along the N3 Heidelberg that focused on truck drivers and how they could improve their safety and that of other motorists on the roads.

Inevitably, the size of trucks meant when they were involved in road accidents, there was a higher chance of fatalities and serious damage.

For this reason, the Department of Transport said it was focusing its attention on the wellbeing of truck drivers.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said she understood the enormous pressure truck drivers were under from their employers.

"If people can drive roadworthy vehicles, if people were to abide by the rules and the signs of the road, we would definitely reduce fatalities on the road."

Chikunga said the ultimate goal of her department was to decrease the number of trucks on the roads by improving the country's rail network.