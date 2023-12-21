Gauteng police note an uptick in contact crimes since start of festive season

JOHANNESBURG - As many businesses and schools close for the festive season and people are at home for extended periods, police in Gauteng said there had been an uptick in contact crimes like assault and gender-based violence.

Gauteng law enforcement agencies conducted several raids in Boksburg on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a roadblock along Rondebult Road, acting Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said contact crimes were difficult for police to prevent as they usually happened indoors.

Mthombeni said this was a societal issue that required an intergovernmental approach.

“You have to include your effective criminal justice system, the early childhood [system] where we have to take along these children because we know as time goes, these children can graduate to crime. The public participation, which is the community forum, because you can’t work without them, and then environmental design.”