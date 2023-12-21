FS govt says it will continue to provide resources to fight GBV, femicide

Premier Mxolisi Dukwana led a march against GBV on Wednesday, joined by hundreds of residents and civil organisations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State government says it will continue to provide resources to help fight gender-based violence and femicide in the province.

The province has been experiencing a growing number of kidnappings, with two women found dead so far.

As part of the Free State government's efforts to curb the ongoing abductions, a police task team has been established to investigate the kidnappings.

To date, no arrests have been made and two of the young women are still missing.

Free State Premier Dukwana has urged members of the public to work with police to find those responsible for the kidnappings.

He said it was up to community members to help fight the scourge of gender-based violence.

Dukwana said that these attacks could not be tolerated, as women deserved to live freely and without any fear.