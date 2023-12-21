Family says justice will help heal teen rape survivor

The family walked into court this afternoon still reeling from the traumatic experience of the teenager who they say is emotionally scarred.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a teenage girl who was raped allegedly by three boys in Midrand, weighed in on the toll the incident is taking on the minor.

They say the 15-year-old who Eyewitness News cannot name was sexually violated on Sunday at a private park in a gated community.

Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested and are expected to make their first appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court today.

The family walked into court this afternoon still reeling from the traumatic experience of the teenager, who they say is emotionally scarred.

The victim’s sister told Eyewitness that moments after the incident happened, she returned home with a torn shirt and tears running down her face.

She says while her sister is receiving counselling - justice is the only thing that will help heal her scars.

''So first we spoke to the boys and we saw the messages. One of the boys’ showed us the messages where he organised the whole thing.''

The incident has since gone viral on social media with videos of the suspects explaining their side of the story.