Defaulting Tshwane residents won't be able to buy electricity

JOHANNESBURG - Another blow for Tshwane residents with outstanding prepaid electricity accounts.

The City said defaulting customers will not be able to buy electricity units unless their debts are settled first.

It added that an announcement earlier this week that some of its services will not be operational during the festive season won't affect electricity debt payments.

Tshwane residents who are already battling several challenges such as unsafe water, power failures and poor service delivery are now faced with the urgent call to settle their outstanding municipal accounts.

The City has established a dedicated team to recoup historic debt from non-paying ratepayers.

According to the City's credit control and debt collection policy, it is able to block the functionality of a prepaid electricity meter until an outstanding debt is paid.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said customers who are unable to settle their debt in full - can enter into a payment agreement with the city.

"Please note that unblocking a meter usually takes about 30 minutes after receiving a proof of payment. A minimum of 30% is required before the meter is unblocked."

Bokaba said customers who have wrongfully been added to the list of defaulters, can declare a dispute with the city, to avoid being charged.