'Deadly gas leak at Angelo informal settlement hasn't been a deterrent'

Residents told Eyewitness News that the gas leak, which led to the deaths of 17 people earlier this year, did not lead to a decline in illegal mining in the Boksburg area.

BOKSBURG - It’s been six months since a gas leak at a shack where zama zamas were working killed 17 people at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg.

However, residents told Eyewitness News that it has not been a deterrent to illegal mining in the area, adding that it has become worse.

Gauteng law enforcement agencies visited the area on Thursday to engage with communities on crime and other related matters.

Throughout the Angelo informal settlement, there are countless illegal gold refining operations.

Another abondoned illegal gold refining operation.

While police confiscated some of the equipment on Thursday, residents said the zama zamas would return with more once the police were gone.

Resident, Bongiwe Panyapanya said living alongside zama zamas is a living hell.

“We don’t have committees anymore because the zama zamas kill them one by one. They also rape children that are aged 13 and 14. We are scared to even raise our children here.”

Ekurhuleni MMC for Community Safety Sizakele Masuku, said work has started to formalise the informal settlement.

However, residents have disputed this.