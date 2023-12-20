Underground sit-in at Implat's Bafokeng mine enters third day

Mineworkers are at odds with the mine over pension fund payouts, the taxation of bonuses and profit-share incentives.

JOHANNESBURG - A staged protest at Implats' platinum mine near Rustenburg in the North West has entered its third day as some 2,000 mineworkers remain underground.

Mineworkers staged a sit-in on Monday in what management have labeled as an illegal show of force by employees.

Mineworkers are at odds with the mine over pension fund payouts, the taxation of bonuses and profit-share incentives.

At least 2,000 mineworkers remain underground at Implats' Bafokeng mine in the North West.

Spokesperson for Implats, Johan Theron: "The uncontested strike at Impala Bafokeng is entering its third day and remains unresolved. Today it’s nearly 200 people have surfaced but we still have 2,000 people underground."



Theron explained the mineworkers' demands.

"The grievance is around an expectation that their pension fund money must be paid out into their bank accounts, equally that when they receive a bonus or reward payment they shouldn’t be paying tax on that."

Theron said that mine management was trying to de-escalate the situation by having sensible conversations with their employees and unions on the ground.