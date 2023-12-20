Three teens arrested in Midrand in connection with rape of 15-year-old girl

The police said one suspect was arrested earlier on Wednesday and two others handed themselves over.

JOHANNESBURG - Three teenagers have been arrested in Midrand in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The police said one suspect was arrested earlier on Wednesday and two others handed themselves over.

Details of the incident, including videos of some of the suspects explaining their version of events have been making the rounds on social media.

"It is reported that the victim was attending a party in Midrand when the incident happened. The matter was reported to the police on Monday afternoon. The Family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit immediately attended to the victim" said Police Spokesperson Mavela Masondo.