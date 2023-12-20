Suspected robber shot dead after high-speed chase with private security guards

It’s understood the guards spotted the alleged burglar fleeing the scene of a house robbery in Pretoria in a Range Rover that had reportedly been stolen during the break-in.

JOHANNESBURG - A suspected robber has been killed in a shootout between private security guards in Sinoville, Pretoria.

The guards tried to stop the vehicle, and a high-speed chase ensued - until the man crashed the car on the N1 Garsfontein offramp.

The police’s Mavela Masondo said the suspect jumped out of the overturned vehicle and began firing bullets indiscriminately.

"The suspect was fatally wounded. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a firearm, with serial numbers filled off, next to the deceased. Police have opened a case of murder, attempted murder and house robbery for further investigation."