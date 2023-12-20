Go

State identifies time frame in which it believes Kirsten Kluyts was killed

The Joburg teacher was found raped and murdered in George Lea Park in October.

The man accused of the murder and rape of Kirsten Kluyts appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court on 20 December 2023. Picture: Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News
20 December 2023 11:49

JOHANNESBURG - The State has identified an eight-minute window in which it believes Kirsten Kluyts was attacked and killed while participating in an organised run in Sandton.

A 21-year-old student was arrested and charged with the gruesome crime.

He’s currently applying for bail in the Alexandra Regional Court.

Kirsten Kluyts was taking part in a MyRun event when she was attacked.

She was photographed at the start line, by the event organisers, just after 8am that morning.

Minutes later, at around 8.15, another participant found a cell phone, which later turned out to be Kluyts’, along the route.

Against this backdrop, the investigating officer, in an affidavit that was read out in court on Wednesday in opposition of bail, says they’ve now established that Kluyts was killed in a window of around just eight minutes in between.

The case continues.

