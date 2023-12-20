Several homes in Simon's Town area evacuated as firefighters battle veld fire

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said that the wind had died down, working in the favour of their efforts.

JOHANNESBURG - Several homes at Harbour Heights in Simon's Town had to be evacuated in the early hours of Wednesday morning following a runaway fire which began on Tuesday.

Western Cape firefighters have been battling the veld fire which swept over the mountains of Simon's Town, fueled by strong winds.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said that at least five firefighters were injured, with two admitted to hospital.

"There is a residential area called Harbour Heights, they were evacuated around 12:50am this morning. In terms of a total, there is around 300 staff fighting this fire."

Carelse said that the wind had died down, working in the favour of their efforts.

"The wind has died down considerably. Taking into account yesterday's wind that picked up and the fire ran over the mountains but I think with the teams currently on the ground, they will make in-roads."