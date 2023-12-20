SANCO KZN says it won't campaign for newly-formed MK party

This after the organisation's provincial chairperson and former ANC president Jacob Zuma announced last weekend that he would not be voting for the governing party in next year’s polls.

DURBAN - The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) said unlike its current provincial chairperson, Jacob Zuma, it will not campaign for the newly-formed uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) party.

This after the announcement by the former African National Congress (ANC) president last weekend that he would not be voting for his party in next year’s polls.

READ: Experts weigh in on the legal tussle over the uMkhonto WeSizwe name

Zuma was elected last month as the civic organisation’s KZN provincial chairperson.

SANCO addressed journalists in Durban on Wednesday, saying this would not cause any internal issues within the civic organisation.

But it drew a line in the sand on where its political support lay, and said it held a different view from Zuma.

“As SANCO KZN, we also believe that the people of South Africa must vote for the ANC. We don’t share the same view as the provincial chairperson of SANCO that the people of South Africa must vote for the MK party, " said secretary Sizwe Cele.

However, Cele agreed with Zuma’s utterances about the ANC under Ramaphosa’s leadership, saying they were true.