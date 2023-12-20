Lulama Dinginto's alleged killer had a prior murder charge withdrawn – dept

On 10 December, Dinginto, who was deputy chairperson of the Gugulethu community policing forum, was killed after being shot five times inside her home.

JOHANNESBURG - The Police Ministry said the man arrested for killing Gugulethu crime activist Lulama Dinginto had a previous murder charge against him withdrawn.

At the time, Dinginto was deputy chairperson of the Gugulethu community policing forum (CPF).

Minister of Police Bheki Cele said she was killed to deter the community from getting involved in the fight against crime.

"We hope that court will keep him there, not withdraw his case, and they will give him enough time to be taken out of circulation for the damage he has caused killing innocent people and people that work for the peace of South Africans."