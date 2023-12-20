Legal team for Marshalltown fire victims laud Makhubela's recusal

Advocate Thulani Makhubela was recused earlier on Wednesday, after survivors and NGOs raised concerns about a series of xenophobic comments he made on his social media accounts.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing the Marshalltown fire victims say the recusal of Advocate Thulani Makhubela as a commissioner of the inquiry is a victory for them.

He was one of the legal practitioners appointed to investigate circumstances surrounding the overnight fire that killed more that 70 people in August.

While Makhubela announced plans to challenge his recusal, his participation in the commission of inquiry has been widely opposed by several Marshalltown fire victims.

Two weeks ago, the victims' lawyers argued that Makhubela's support for Operation Dudula compromised the reliability of the inquiry and the recommendations it would make.

An attorney who preferred not to be named said Makhubela’s recusal would pave the way for a fair and lawful inquiry.

"His views on... social media gave the applicants or the residents the fear the he would not be unbiased."

But Makhubela contended he would not have let his personal views get in the way of the business of the inquiry.

