Labour disputes at mines have led to blatant criminal actions - Solidarity

The trade union intends to pursue legal action against Gold One mine, saying it failed to take adequate measure to prevent or diffuse December’s hostage situation.

JOHANNESBURG - Amidst escalating tensions in the mining sector, trade union Solidarity said the emergence of labour disputes and rival unions led to blatant illegal and criminal actions.

The union announced its intention to pursue legal action against the troubled Gold One mine, saying that the company failed to take adequate measures to prevent or diffuse the recent hostage situation that unfolded earlier in December.

In October, more than 400 mineworkers at the same operation were held against their will at the bottom of a mine shaft due to a labour dispute over organising rights.

Solidarity’s Paul Mardon said the recent underground wildcat strikes in the sector were threatening the sustainability of the struggling mining industry.

"If a situation like this one at Gold One is repeated, we will take penal and other steps against the perpetrators and certainly against employers who neglect their duty to ensure a healthy and safe working environment."

This came as operations at Impala Platinum's Bafokeng platinum mine remain suspended after thousands of workers failed to resurface from the north and south shafts.