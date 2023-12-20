Implats Mine sit-in turns into a hostage situation

Mine workers staged a sit-in on Monday in what management has labelled an illegal show of force by employees.

JOHANNESBURG - What was initially reported as a staged sit-in by some 2,000 mine workers at the Implats' Platinum Mine near Rustenburg in the North West has turned into a hostage situation.

They are at odds with mine management over pension fund payouts, the taxing of bonuses, and profit-share incentives.

National Union of Mineworkers’ regional secretary Geoffrey Moatshe said the situation underground is hostile.

"All these workers who are resurfacing, as and when they come to the surface they indicate that the situation underground is dire and people are being held against their will. So they’re finding out how to escape and come to the surface."

Moatshe said if the situation does not improve by Wednesday afternoon the union will be forced to find alternative methods of getting those underground, back to the surface.