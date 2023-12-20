Heavy rains in Dundee cause extensive damage, leave over 1,000 people displaced

The Department of Cooperative Governance in KZN said Monday night's heavy rains lashed the Dundee area unabated for about 45 minutes, causing extensive damage.

DURBAN - Severe weather conditions left some KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) residents stranded in the Dundee area, in the northern part of the province.

Over 1,000 residents were displaced by heavy rains which also damaged around 173 houses.

One person is said to have been struck by lightning and succumbed to his injuries.

Heavy rains on 18 December 2023 left significant infrastructure damage in northern KwaZulu-Natal areas such as Glencoe. Picture: Supplied/KZN Cooperative Governance Department

Department spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi said livestock were also not spared.

"The damage caused includes flooding in numerous households within the township and fallen trees resulting in blocked roads. There was also significant damage to infrastructure, including roads, fences, and bridges. Several businesses suffered losses, including farmers who lost livestock and crops."

Disaster management teams were in the area assisting those in need of immediate help with food, blankets, and shelter.

The Umgungundlovu District also took a hit. However, disaster teams were still conducting assessments to determine the extent of the damage.

The province has been experiencing severe weather conditions which has caused widespread infrastructure damage.