Free State Premier leads march against femicide and GBV

The march follows the deaths of two women in the Free State since the start of this month while two others are still missing.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana said there is an urgent need to address the ongoing spate of kidnappings in the province and to combat gender-based violence.

Dukwana on Wednesday led a march against femicide and GBV in the Mangaung District where hundreds of people were in attendance.

Dukwana responded to the call to address the ongoing abductions in the province.

He said every member of society should play an active role in isolating and exposing the people involved in these incidents.

Sixteen-year-old Machaka Radebe was kidnapped from her home and killed earlier this month, while 28-year-old Relebogile Phelma was also found dead after she went missing.

The provincial government has now established a task team to look into the growing number of kidnappings.

Dukwana has urged women in the province to refrain from hitch-hiking, saying it could put them in danger.