Firefighters battle Simon's Town wildfire

CAPE TOWN - Efforts to put out a wildfire currently raging in the Simon's Town mountains - are continuing.

More than 200 firefighters and several other local firefighting crews with five helicopters have had their hands full since yesterday.

Five firefighters have been injured - and two of them have been taken to hospital.

The City's Fire and Rescue Services’ Jermaine Carelse said efforts to contain the fire are ongoing.

"Weather conditions at the moment are favouring firefighting efforts, with the wind having subsided considerably, however, the Incident Management Team is keeping a close eye on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Cape Winelands District Municipality says both wildfires along the Old Du Toitskloof Pass and Berg River Dam - have been contained.