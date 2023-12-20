Experts weigh in on the Legal tussle over the uMkhonto weSizwe name

The ANC announced plans to take legal action against a new political formation that has been registered with the IEC named uMkhonto weSizwe.

The party announced plans to take legal action against a new political formation that has been registered with the Electoral Commission (IEC), named uMkhonto weSizwe.

This is the party that former ANC president Jacob Zuma has endorsed ahead of the 2024 general elections, in what he’s described as an attempt to rescue the governing party.

ANC secretary general, Fikile Mbalula announced last week that the party has initiated litigation against a new organisation named after its disbanded armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe.

The armed wing has functioned under the umbrella of the ANC for decades, but the party did not trademark the name until September 2023.

Legal expert, Manaileng Maphike said while the ANC doesn’t have legal rights to the name, it can still prove that it is inextricably linked to it.

“With a trademark, you don’t necessarily always have to register it. If you have shown that you’ve used it and there is goodwill that... and someone else wants to benefit off that goodwill, it’s a concept that we call passing off in trademark law.

She said the ANC filed a trademark application for the verbal use of uMkhonto weSizwe in September this year, but this does not render it registered under the party.