City of Tshwane says aside from Christmas Day, it will collect refuse as usual

JOHANNESBURG - With some municipal services expected to be reduced this festive season, the City of Tshwane has assured residents that its refuse collection schedule will proceed as usual - except on Christmas Day.

Tshwane temporarily closed certain refuse sites in November and earlier this month to clear the backlog caused by the illegal strike in the city.

With waste disposal facilities closed, including landfills, the metro is urging residents to report illegal dumping during the festive break.

Agriculture and Environment MMC Ziyanda Zwane said residents can expect their Christmas wrappings and rubbish to be collected from Boxing Day.

"Those residents whose refuse collection falls on 25 December, Christmas Day, which is on Monday, should take take out their refuse bins on the Sunday, 24 December. The normal schedule will be followed again from Tuesday 26 December. The city apologises for any inconvenience this may cause."