AmaPanyaza to assist SAPS in crime-fighting ops over festive season - Cele

Following criticism regarding their legal status as Gauteng traffic officers, Cele said the province’s crime wardens will be supporting the police during the festive season after being officially recognised by the Justice Minister.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ministry of Police announced that Gauteng's new crime wardens, unofficially known as AmaPanyaza, will be supporting the police during the festive season.

The decision followed criticism regarding their legal status as Gauteng traffic officers without the necessary training.

High-ranking police officials initiated the first leg of the annual festive season inspection in Sebokeng, south of Gauteng.

These inspections, spanning all nine provinces, aims to assess law enforcement's readiness to handle crime during the holidays.

READ: Gauteng crime prevention wardens' powers limited, clarifies Justice Ministry

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi introduced the crime wardens as a law enforcement entity established by the provincial government.

However, after meetings with the security cluster, Minister of Police Bheki Cele determined that this was not legally permissible.

"They found that policing, constitutionally and legislatively, falls within national government and local government. There are no powers that fall within the province."

Cele said now that they were officially recognised by the Minister of Justice, the wardens would assist the police in crime-fighting operations during the festive season.

"For now, they are attached and delegated to work as traffic wardens in Gauteng, but the [national police] commissioner has the right to access everybody as we deal with crime prevention."

Newly-formed political party Xiluva said it would be going to court to have the wardens declared unlawful.