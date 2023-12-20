ActionSA welcomes arrest of suspect in Lulama Dinginto murder

Last week, the police identified 35-year-old Lungile Madodlo as a person of interest for the crime. He was arrested a week later.

CAPE TOWN - ActionSA has welcomed the arrest of a suspect linked to the murder of Gugulethu crimefighter, Lulama Dinginto.

The 56-year-old community policing activist was tragically killed inside her home about two weeks ago.

Last week, the police identified 35-year-old Lungile Madodlo as a person of interest for the crime.

Madodlo was later arrested in an operation in Graaff-Reinet and is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday.

Western Cape ActionSA spokesperson, Michelle Wasserman, expressed condolences to Dinginto's family and colleagues.

"The brutal killing of Lulama underscores the escalating bloodshed across Cape Town, where warring gangs and ruthless criminals continue to inflict unspeakable horror upon the residents of Gugulethu and surrounding areas on the Cape Flats."