2 suspects arrested in WC for possession of abalone worth more than R500k

Acting on a tip-off, police swooped on a suspicious vehicle transporting the delicacy to Franschhoek on Monday. When they pulled the car over, they found 21 bags of abalone in the boot.

Western Cape police arrested two suspects for the possession of abalone worth more than R500,000 on 18 December 2023. Picture: @SAPoliceService/X
20 December 2023 09:20

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects aged 36 and 40 are in trouble with the law after being found in possession of abalone worth more than R500,000.

Acting on a tip-off, police swooped on a suspicious vehicle transporting the delicacy to Franschhoek on Monday.

When they pulled the car over, they found 21 bags of abalone in the boot.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie: "Efforts to curb the illegal trafficking of living marine resources yielded success when members attached to the Rural Flying Squad seized 3,031 units of abalone to the value of about R525,815."

