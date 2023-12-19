WC residents urged to be cautious when lighting fires on hot days

The Cape Winelands District Municipality says its fire crews and their contracted partners responded to more than 25 small fires over the past weekend.

CAPE TOWN - It's fire season in the Western Cape and residents are being urged to take extra caution.

The fires occurred in or close to areas that are popular for social gatherings.

While none of the fires caused serious damage, officials are reminding the public that the current hot weather is favourable for veld fires.

Mayor Elna von Schlicht says residents should only braai or make a fire where there are suitable facilities.

"It is illegal to make a fire where there are no designated areas. During the next few days, the weather services predict days where the temperature will exceed 30°C, so please consider packing a picnic rather than making a fire. If you do decide to braai, always make sure that your fire is completely extinguished before leaving the area."