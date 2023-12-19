SANBS calls for blood donations as stock levels dwindle

This has been attributed to the festive season, as a majority of regular blood donors are either travelling or on holiday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is calling for urgent donations as blood stock levels are running critically low.

The national blood service's spokesperson, Khensani Mahlangu, says while blood stock levels are anticipated to reach critically low levels during this time of the year, the only way to recover is through donations.

"Contingency plans are that we will always go and collect more blood. However, the numbers aren't always guaranteed. So, donations need to also happen throughout December and we are always inviting people to donate."

She reminded South Africans about the significance of donating blood.

"Each of us knows someone who has received a blood transfusion at one point or another and at times, you may not know because people suffer from chronic illnesses and they'd need a transfusion weekly or monthly, so blood cannot be manufactured, we cannot find a substitute for it in nature either."