SA Holidaymakers urged not to take threat of contracting rabies lightly

Following a spike in infections across the country, the Department of Agriculture issued a cautionary advisory for people going on holiday during the festive season, alerting them of high-risk areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Holidaymakers were warned not to take the threat of contracting rabies lightly, as the number of infections around the country increased.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development issued a cautionary advisory, alerting travellers of high-risk areas during the festive season.

KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga were identified as potential hotspots for the transmission of rabies.

The department's Neo Maja urged South Africans to avoid coming into contact with stray animals in December.

“The warning actually comes because they are now going on holiday, they are going back home to visit family, and we know that human nature calls for us to be attracted to these cute stray animals, cats, and dogs, especially the puppies. So, we are trying to warn the public to rather be careful.”

She also urged pet owners to vaccinate their pets regularly.

“Pet owners need to vaccinate their dogs. It is 100% preventable. [It should be done] at least every year, [but] if you are not able to do it every year, make sure it is done every three years.”