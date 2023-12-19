SA authorities to indicate when Deventer will return home

According to the Gift of the Givers Gerco van Deventer is still in Algeria, where he is believed to be recuperating in a hospital after being held hostage by al-Qaeda for six years.

The humanitarian agency announced on Sunday that van Deventer has been released by al-Qaeda who held him captive in Libya for six years.

The latest update from Gift of the Givers is that van Deventer a husband and father of two is still in Algeria, where he is believed to be recuperating in a hospital.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said the organisation is waiting patiently for an update on Deventer from South African authorities.

He said intermediaries who had been negotiating with al-Qaeda for van Deventer's release - confirmed that he was in good health when he was released on Sunday.

Sooliman said the lack of updated information could be due to several reasons.

These include him receiving psychological support and travel arrangements being made for his return from Algiers.

GoTG said Deventer’s family have asked for space as they eagerly await his return.