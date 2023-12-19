Protest at Impala Platinum's Bafokeng mine enters second day

Operations at Impala Platinum's (Implats) Bafokeng platinum mine remain suspended as a wildcat strike at the facility in the North West enters its second day.

Thousands of workers failed to resurface from the north and south shafts on Monday amid a labour dispute.

Mine management has since classified it as a voluntary underground sit-in.

Implats says it has roped in the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) to negotiate with the striking workers, in a plea for them to return to the surface.

It’s understood the disgruntled workers are yet to formally table their demands, leaving mine management in the dark about their grievances.

While Implats says it’s yet to confirm this with unions, spokesperson Johan Theron says he suspects workers are at odds with the company over its profit-sharing incentive.

"And obviously we hope to have a better understanding once we’re able to sit across the table ad engage on the specifics. Whether this is just a ruse to something bigger or different, we don’t know but we will know as soon as we are to engage with the union."

This is the second blow suffered by the company in less than a month.

Thirteen workers at its Rustenburg mine plummeted to the their deaths after a lift they were in suffered a mechanical fault, injuring scores of other workers.