Prasa hopes to get Cape Town Central Line operational by February

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it is doing the best it can to provide water to households that have been moved from the central railway line.

The route that runs from the central business district to Langa, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and Belhar has not been operating since November 2019.

Prasa has since initiated operation Bhekela to relocate the more than 2,600 households that have been living along the line, with the aim of restoring rail services.

While that process is underway, occupants who have been relocated about a kilometre away from the Philippi train station said there is no running water at the settlement.

About 100 households are now relying on water trucks for cooking and sanitation.

Prasa Spokesperson Andiswa Makanda told EWN that the City of Cape Town confirmed that water had been delivered to the site last week.

The metro says sanitation facilities have also been provided.

City Spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said that 30 additional container toilets will be delivered with water tankers coming twice a week.

Prasa hopes to get the central line operational again by the end of February 2024.