Office of the Chief Justice warns against impersonating judicial officers

The public has been warned not to fall prey to an impersonator, who’s been contacting individuals claiming to be Justice Chris Jafta.

JOHANNESBURG - The Office of the Chief Justice has warned the public of an individual impersonating retired Constitutional Court Justice Chris Jafta.

The department says the individual has been contacting people using the name of the retired judge.

The Office of the Chief Justice has also warned that impersonating a judicial officer is a criminal offence.

The department said that the motives of the impersonator were not yet clear.

Members of the public are requested to contact the office of the Chief Justice to verify any communication, directive or social media post that purports to be of a judge.