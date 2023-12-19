Man arrested in connection with murder of Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto

The man was nabbed in an operation in Graaff-Reinet.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Gugulethu crime fighter, Lulama Dinginto.

The SAPS last week identified 35-year-old Lungile Madolo, also known as Fire, as a person of interest in the case.

Dinginto, who served as the Gugulethu community policing forum's deputy chairperson, was attacked in her home about two weeks ago and it appears her cellphones had been taken.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court in Cape Town on Friday.