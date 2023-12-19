Limpopo police launch hunt for 'Holiday Swindler'

Francois Swart charged companies hundreds of thousands of rand from his Fourways-based travel agency, Priority Escapes with the promise of holidays in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are searching for a man accused of defrauding would-be holidaymakers.

It's understood that 39-year-old Francois Swart charged companies hundreds of thousands of rand from his Fourways-based travel agency, Priority Escapes with the promise of holidays in Limpopo.

It is alleged that Swart dubbed the Holiday Swindler gave his victims bogus documents confirming that their holidays had been paid in full.

But they found that this was not the case.

"The police have since issued a warrant of arrest for Swart. According to information available at this stage - a case of fraud was opened at the Modimolle Police Station in August" said Limpopo Police Spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba.