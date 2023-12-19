Landmark ConCourt ruling to have an effect on legal insurance, says analyst

On Monday, a Northern Cape couple won a 14-year battle with a law firm over their failed attempt to purchase a farm in Calvinia 20 years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - A landmark Constitutional Court ruling in favour of a Northern Cape couple is expected to result in stricter mandates in the legal insurance space.

The couple lodged a negligence claim against the lawyers for the damages they suffered because of a breach of a mandate in 2003.

The couple argued that the failure of their lawyers, Johannes G Coetzee and Seuns, to carry out the mandate to purchase the farm resulted in a loss in revenue.

For this, they instituted a negligence claim against the firm, which the Constitutional Court has now declared valid.

Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala said this ruling would have an effect on legal insurance.

“Certainly, the roles are going to change because the period that this particular incident had taken place is going to be taken into account by the insurance companies because they don’t want to sign me on, and yet 6 or 7 years ago, I was negligent when I was doing my work.”

Johannes G Coetzee and Seuns attorneys have been ordered to pay the legal costs of both parties.