Kraaifontein cops hunt for taxi driver involved in rape and attempted murder

CAPE TOWN - Kraaifontein police in Cape Town are looking for a taxi driver in relation to a rape and attempted murder case.

This after a woman reported to police that she was attacked by the man after getting into his taxi to Bloekombos in September.

The woman alleges the taxi driver instead drove towards Bottelary Road where he assaulted, raped and left her naked in the bushes.

"She later managed to walk to a nearby restaurant where the personnel assisted her with transport to Kraaifontein SAPS where she reported her ordeal. We appeal to anyone with information to please call the investigating officer detective warrant officer Vatishwa Tsotso on 082 522 1039" said Police Spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi.