Gauteng Education Dept mourns pupil's death after she was attacked in home

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department is in mourning following the loss of a grade 7 pupil who died after being raped and strangled at her home in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

It's understood the Echibini Junior Secondary School pupil was raped and murdered by a man who broke into the house while her family was sleeping.

This is not the first time an incident of this nature has happened in the Pretoria North community.

Earlier this year, a matriculant was raped and murdered on her way home from school and her body was dumped near the Echibini Junior Secondary School.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona: "Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. We are devasted at the occurrence of this gruesome incident. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the learner’s family and school community at large. We are hopeful that law enforcement agencies will work speedily to bring the perpetrator to book."