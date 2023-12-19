Felipe Contepomi takes over as Argentina rugby coach

Contepomi, who played 87 times for Argentina and turned out for French clubs Toulon and Stade Francais and Irish giants Leinster, where he was also on the coaching staff from 2018 to 2022, moves up from the national staff to the top job at the age of 46.

BUENOS AIRES - Former Argentina fly-half Felipe Contepomi was named on Monday to replace Michael Cheika as head coach of the World Cup semifinalists.

"The Argentinian Rugby Federation (UAR) announces that Felipe Contepomi will be the new head coach of the Pumas, continuing the work begun with Michael Cheika in 2022," the federation said in a statement.

Charismatic Australian Cheika led the Pumas to the last four at this year's World Cup in France, where they lost heavily to New Zealand.

Argentina went on to lose a hard-fought third-place playoff against England.

Contepomi played in four World Cups and was a key figure in the Argentina team that in 2007 finished third after beating France 34-10 in the playoff.