DA KZN councillor facing murder, arson chargers linked to his family’s deaths

The DA councillor is the police’s prime suspect for the deaths of his wife and their children after their house in Bergville caught fire October, leaving him as the sole survivor.

DURBAN - A Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal councillor is facing murder and arson charges in connection with the deaths of his wife and children.

The councillor, from the Okhahlamba Local Municipality, will appear in the Bergville Magistrates Court on Tuesday, following his arrest in Ladysmith on Monday.

ALSO READ: KZN DA calls on police to fast-track probe into death of its councillor's family

His wife, their two daughters, and a son died when their house in Bergville caught fire three months ago.

The DA councillor sustained severe burn wounds when his house became engulfed by a massive blaze in the alleged October arson attack.

He was the only person to survive the fire and has since been the police’s prime suspect.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal said it was informed by the Police Provincial Commissioner of the arrest.

“From the party perspective, the province will also be notifying the chairperson of the Federal Legal Commission of his arrest, and that the internal process will now have to be followed by the chairperson of the Federal Legal Commission,” DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said.

Rodgers said the councillor must face the full might of the law should he be found guilty of the heinous crime.