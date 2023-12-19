DA Councillor charged with murders of wife and three children

Michael Buthelezi appeared in the Bergville Magistrates court for his alleged involvement in the deaths of his family who died when their home was torched in October.

DURBAN - The Kwazulu-Natal DA councillor accused of killing his wife and three children will return to court on Wednesday to allow him to get a lawyer.

At the time Buthelezi also sustained burn wounds and had to be hospitalised.

NPA Spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said he is facing a raft of charges.

‘’Michael Buthelezi appeared in the Bergville Magistrates court on four counts of murder, one count of arson, one count of malicious injury to property and two counts of defeating the administration of justice.”

The DA said the law must take its course and will now refer the matter to the party's federal legal commission.