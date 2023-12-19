Court hears Kluyts alleged killer stalked her before her murder

Through cellphone geo-location, the state placed the accused at the George Lea Park in Sandton on the morning Kirsten Kluyts was raped and murdered.

JOHANNESBURG- The man accused of the rape and murder of Joburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts allegedly stalked her before her death.

This is according to the state which presented pictures in the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday showing the accused moving approximately 100m behind Kluyts on the morning of her murder in Sandton in October.

The 21-year-old Varsity College student was arrested last month.

In an unusual turn of events, he took the stand to argue for his release on bail.

Through cellphone geo-location, the state placed the accused at the George Lea Park in Sandton at 07:35 am on October 29th the morning Kirsten Kluyts was raped and murdered.

This evidence contradicts the accused’s version of events who claims he only arrived on the scene after 9 am.

The state said their evidence is accurate as the cellphone tower which picked up the accused’s location is situated opposite George Lea Park.

READ: Bail bid for accused in Kirsten Kluyts' rape & murder case continues on Tuesday

The last known photo of Kluyts, who was fourteen weeks pregnant at the time of her murder, was taken at 08:05 am by a timekeeper as soon as she entered the park to participate in the MyRun event.

In a different picture, captured by CCTV cameras, the accused can be seen entering the park dressed in a black t-shirt and pants.

But the accused disputes he stalked Kluyts.

He said the CCTV footage of him was taken at a different time and not when Kluyts was photographed as the shadows from the trees are not the same.

"It doesn’t make sense why you guys don't want to give me bail because after the whole crime, I was still in Parkmore for four weeks up until you got me on the 26th why didn’t I go somewhere else if I was going to run?"

The accused is adamant he did not rape or murder Kluyts.

But he concedes he stole her clothes and discarded them in a drain.

He said he should rather be facing charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.