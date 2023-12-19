Bail bid for accused in Kirsten Kluyts' rape & murder case continues on Tuesday

The Johannesburg teacher was attacked during a MyRun event at the George Lea Park in Sandton in October, where her body was found naked in a secluded area of the park afterwards.

JOHANNESBURG - The bail application of the man believed to be behind the shocking rape and murder of Johannesburg teacher, Kirsten Kluyts, is set to continue for a third day in the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday.

Kluyts, who taught at Delta Park High School, was attacked during a MyRun event at George Lea Park in Sandton in October.

Other participants found her naked body in a secluded area of the park afterward.

A 21-year-old Varsity College student was arrested for the crime in November and is now facing charges of rape, murder and aggravated robbery.

It’s unusual in bail proceedings, but the accused in this case opted to take the stand and to testify in support of his application to be freed while awaiting trial.

In his evidence-in-chief, which spanned over Wednesday and Monday, he told the court he was innocent.

While admitting to being at the scene on the day, he insisted Kluyts was dead when he found her.

He said he subsequently ran away without reporting the incident to the police for fear of being blamed for her death.

But after cross-examination got underway on Monday, the State revealed it wasn’t buying his story, putting it to him that this was not a normal reaction.

The State on Monday also revealed that Kluyts might have been pregnant, asking the accused if he could dispute this, to which he replied that he couldn’t.

The bail application continues on Tuesday, with the accused still under cross-examination.