ANC KZN: 'Zuma's decision divorcing the ANC and a form of gross ill-discipline'

Eyewitness News | The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal addressed Former President Jacob Zuma's decision to vote and campaign for newly formed party Umkhonto weSizwe at a press briefing on 18 December. ANC KZN Secretary Bheki Mtolo said the party views Zuma's decision as divorcing the party, and gross ill-discipline.